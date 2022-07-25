Moody’s (MCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY22 guidance at $10.75-11.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $295.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.99. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Moody’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

