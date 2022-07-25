Moffett Nathanson Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $34.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

Twitter Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. 314,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,032,137. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Twitter by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 27,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

