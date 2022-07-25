MOBOX (MBOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.80 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $26.80 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
