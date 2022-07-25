MobileCoin (MOB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.37 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00005487 BTC on exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $89.32 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

