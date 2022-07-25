Mina Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 3% against the dollar. Mina has a market cap of $414.67 million and $25.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 603,552,884 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.