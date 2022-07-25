MiL.k Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and $2.83 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032080 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

