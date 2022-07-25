Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110,505 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.08. 491,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169,320. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

