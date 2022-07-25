MIB Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,666.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00057861 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,013,867 coins and its circulating supply is 167,711,939 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

