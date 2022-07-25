Mettalex (MTLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,667.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Mettalex has a market cap of $204,767.91 and approximately $108,667.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032056 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Mettalex Coin Trading
