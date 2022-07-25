Metadium Market Cap Achieves $60.13 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and $840,316.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.81 or 1.00043419 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006491 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003759 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium (META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
