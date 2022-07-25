MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.42. 1,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
Several other analysts have also commented on MLNK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,148.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MeridianLink Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
