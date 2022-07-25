MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $800.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,484.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $763.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $941.15. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.