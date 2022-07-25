McBroom & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $107.76. 22,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $117.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

