McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 277 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 5.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $687.99. 5,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.88. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

