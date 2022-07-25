Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 5,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,941,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.