Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.86. 30,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average is $348.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

