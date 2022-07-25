Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,420 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $218.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.