Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $3.15 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

