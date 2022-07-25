Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 1.9% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

