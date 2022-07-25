Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 558,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $54.65 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems



Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

