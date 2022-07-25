Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $307,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

