Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $307,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 75.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.