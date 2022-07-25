Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Marriott International worth $118,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.