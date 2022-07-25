MakiSwap Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $259,378.01 and $128,501.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032741 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
Buying and Selling MakiSwap
