Mainstream For The Underground Hits Market Cap of $0.03 (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a market cap of $0.03 and approximately $78.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Profile
The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mainstream For The Underground Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainstream For The Underground and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.