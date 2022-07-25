MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,259,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,516,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

