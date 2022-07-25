MA Private Wealth Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. 69,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.