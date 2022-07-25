MA Private Wealth Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 176,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. 350,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

