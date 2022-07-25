MA Private Wealth Buys 967 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,112. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

