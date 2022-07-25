MA Private Wealth Buys 92,131 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,131 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.13. 20,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

