LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

