Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $786,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $103.36 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

