Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

