Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 4,638 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.24 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

