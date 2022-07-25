Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 3,738 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

