Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,054,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

