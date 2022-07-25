Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,054,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.