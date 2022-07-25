Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.20. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

