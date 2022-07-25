Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.68.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $304.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.20. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.