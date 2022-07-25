Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lua Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

