Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.14. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

