Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.80. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.