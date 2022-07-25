Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $56.50

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.50 or 0.00254797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $413.85 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023423 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002413 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,793,019 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.