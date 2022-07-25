Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $176.57 million and $5.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 171,425,751 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

