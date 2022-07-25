Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0288 (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $3.24 million and $345.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,994.37 or 1.00161620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

