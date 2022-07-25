LINK Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $271.47 million and $307,187.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $44.01 or 0.00200653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

