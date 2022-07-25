Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is AKO Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874,936 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 6.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.39% of Linde worth $639,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.12. 20,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

