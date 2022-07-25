Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

