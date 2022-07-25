Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 4.5%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 52,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,299,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -39.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

