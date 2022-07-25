Leuthold Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.97. 36,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

