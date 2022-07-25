Leuthold Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE MA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.97. 36,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.