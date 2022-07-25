Leuthold Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,779,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

