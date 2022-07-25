Leuthold Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

AAWW traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

